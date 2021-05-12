House that Beer Built: Michigan craft breweries help Habitat for Humanity

Michigan craft breweries are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to help provide homes to people in need.

Arbor Brewing Co. is currently collecting donations at its Corner Brewery and the taproom in Plymouth. When you donate, you can write your name on a pinup house that will be hung in the brewery.

Soon, HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor will have a special tap dedicated to Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley.

Corner Brewery is at 720 Norris St. in Ypsilanti, the Plymouth Taproom is at 777 W. Ann Arbor Trail in Plymouth, and HOMES Brewery is at 2321 Jackson Ave. in Ann Arbor.

If you can't make it to the breweries, donations can also be made here.

The organization helps low-income families in Washtenaw County by providing them with affordable homeownership.

