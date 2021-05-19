Bell’s Brewery introduces limited mini-kegs to support historic Michigan lighthouse, Great Lakes, and dogs

Four limited-edition mini-kegs from Bell's Brewery will support charities in the Midwest and raise awareness about the initiatives.

Bell's founder and president Larry Bell selected charities that are important to him – the Alliance for the Great Lakes, the Seul Choix Lighthouse, the North Country Trail Association, and Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue.

"These organizations or what they represent, helped me get through the pandemic and some tough times. Some were also hit hard and could use some help," Bell said. "Bell’s will donate to each and so will I. We hope that these mini-kegs will inspire everyone to get out and enjoy some of the treasures nearby and hopefully, help some great organizations if they can."

The kegs feature special designs honoring the charities, including a photo of Bell's labrador retriever, Tessie, on Tessie's Golden Ale.

These mini-kegs will raise money for charities. (Photo: Bell's Brewery)

The Oberon keg supports the North Country Trail, while the Lager of the Lakes benefits Alliance for the Great Lakes, Third Coast Beer will support the Seul Choix Lighthouse, and Tessie’s Golden Ale benefits the Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue Association.

Alliance for the Great Lakes helps promote clean water, the Seul Choix Lighthouse is a lighthouse in the Upper Peninsula that has been renovated and preserved, the North Country Trail Association supports building and maintaining the North Country National Scenic Trail, and the Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue finds homes for abandoned labs.

"A lot of folks adopted pets over the past year, so if our choice doesn’t work for you there are many fine organizations all over the country. The idea is to inspire people to give back to a good cause that is close to them," Bell said.

The kegs are available at Bell’s General Store. They have started shipping and should arrive at stores soon. The Oberon keg will be available across the brewery's distribution footprint, while the other three will only be available in some states.

