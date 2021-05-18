Michigan breweries craft beer to increase mental health awareness, provide counseling for employees

A new collaboration beer from The Mitten Brewing Co. and Trail Point Brewing Co. was brewed to bring awareness to mental health issues and fund counseling for employees.

Mitten Brewing co-founder Chris Andrus said he has struggled with mental health issues for most of his life and wants to raise awareness about the problems that people face but often do not discuss.

Proceeds from Things We Don't Say IPA will be used to provide Mitten Brewing employees with free counseling.

The brew will be on tap at Mitten Brewing in Grand Rapids beginning Tuesday.

Chris Andrus with Things We Don't Say IPA (Photo: Mitten Brewing Co.)