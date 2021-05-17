Bell's Brewery to donate proceeds from beer sales to help feed the hungry

Michigan-based Bell's Brewery will donate a portion of beer sales to a New Mexico program that helps feed the hungry beginning next week.

"Bell’s believes in supporting its community and giving back to those who have supported it even when that community is on the other side of the country," said Silas Sims, the area sales manager for Bell’s in New Mexico.

From May 27 through July 5, Bell's will donate $2 for every case of its beer sold as part of the Feeding Our Backyard program. Each $2 donation provides 10 meals.

Bell's has also teamed up with its local distributor partner, Premier Distributing, to match community donations up to $7,600. The first 50 donors to give $35 or more will receive a free T-shirt.

According to The Storehouse, a non-profit food pantry in New Mexico, the state is one of the worst in the country for food insecurity. More than 20% of residents struggled with food insecurity, and one in three children do not have enough to eat.

