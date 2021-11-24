Big Lake Brewing releases this year's Christmas bourbon barrel-aged stouts pack

article

Big Lake Brewing's annual Christmas beer pack is here!

Each year, the Holland brewery releases a pack featuring four bourbon barrel-aged stouts.

The 2021 pack includes Cookie Dough, Birthday Cake, French Toast, and Hazelnut.

The beers are expected to sell out quickly. Get them now at the pub.

If you miss out on the special stout packs, Big Lake also has Gingerbread Stout, a beer brewed with milk chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and ginger. It is on tap at the pub and available in four-packs both at the brewery and at stores across Michigan.