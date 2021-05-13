Blake's unveils Apple Pie hard cider in celebration of 75th anniversary

Blake's Hard Cider Co. announced its newest cider Thursday as the family farm celebrates 75 years.

Apple Pie, a 6.5% ABV cider, includes all the flavors of a good, homemade pie – apples, spices, and vanilla.

The Armada company said the cider production team experimented with the spices to get the right blend.

The cider can be pre-ordered now and will begin shopping June 1. Order it here.

(Photo by Blake's Hard Cider Co.)

Apple Pie will be available in the tasting room starting June 4, the first day of a weekend-long anniversary celebration.

June 4 includes a free donut for National Donut Day and free admission to Funland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On June 5 and 6, a $7.50 ticket will include free admission to Funland, unlimited train rides, a donut, and a cup of side. There will also be pig races, live music, giveaways, and more. There will also be a fireworks show at dusk June 5.

Blake's is at 17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada.

---