Boil advisories and water distribution; water resources for affected Metro Detroit communities

The pressure is on to keep water pressure up in Metro Detroit after a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend.

Cities under boil advisories are continuing to hold water distribution events while others near the break are requiring residents cut back on watering grass and lawn irrigation to buoy water pressure problems.

The number of those affected has fallen to about 133,000 people - but the length of time for repairs to the massive break has extended and repairs and testing aren't expected to be complete until Sept. 3.

The seven communities still under boil advisories are: Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, the east side of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township. Both Sterling Heights and Troy are suspending all outdoor watering until further notice.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which oversees much of Metro Detroit's regional water systems, the suspensions will likely last until the pipeline is up and running again.

Metro Detroit communities affected by water main break

Almont

Under boil advisory

Water distribution event being held at 817 N. Main Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7

Verification of residency needed

More information can be found here

Bruce Township

Under boil advisory

Water distribution event being held every day at Fire Station 1 at 223 E. Gates Street

More information can be found here

Burtchville Township

Under boil advisory

Water distribution event being held at fire department at 4000 Burtch Rd

More information can be found here

Imlay City

Under boil advisory

Water distribution at Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds at 195 Midway from 6 p.m. to 8

Officials will check IDs at the gate

More information can be found here

Rochester (east side)

Under boil advisory

Water distribution for residents from the east side of Rochester can go to the fire department at 2777 E Second or the Police Department at 400 Sixth Street

Residents should bring their own containers

Outside irrigation and sprinklers are banned

Water delivery for homebound residents is available. Contact the fire department at (248) 651-4470

More information can be found here

Shelby Township

Under boil advisory

Water distribution events are being held at three locations, depending on what zip code people live in. All distribution events go from 2 p.m. to 7 Zip code 48315 Water supplies can be picked up at 11000 21 Mile Road from 2 to 7 pm Zip code 48316 at Ford Field Central Park at 7460 23 Mile Road Zip Code 48317 at River Bends Park at 4101 River Bends Drive

Zip code 48315 Water supplies can be picked up at 11000 21 Mile Road from 2 to 7 pm

Zip code 48316 at Ford Field Central Park at 7460 23 Mile Road

Zip Code 48317 at River Bends Park at 4101 River Bends Drive

Meals on Wheels will distribute water to seniors that are enrolled in the program. Those who are not enrolled and cannot make it to one of the events can email the Shelby Township Senior Center at seniors@shelbytwp.org

More information can be found here

Sterling Heights

Not under a boil advisory

Outdoor irrigation and sprinkler use is suspended

More information can be found here

Troy

Not under a boil advisory

Outdoor irrigation and sprinkler use is suspended

Washington Township