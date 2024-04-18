Expand / Collapse search

Bombshell Treat Bar brings creative, colorful ice cream to Berkley

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 18, 2024 9:42am EDT
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - From colorful ice cream bars to loaded sundaes and more, Berkley's Bombshell Treat Bar includes a long menu of over-the-top sweets.

The new ice cream shop full of scratch-made treats opens Friday after more than a year of anticipation. What started as an ice cream cart often found at events around the area has grown into a brick-and-mortar store in Downtown Berkley.

Dipped bars are the main staple, and the combinations are endless. Bars include a chocolate dip, drizzle, and toppings. Try a bar off the menu or mix it up and create your own. Current featured bars include carrot cake and margarita. 

Dairy-free and gluten-free treats are available. If you're unsure about a treat, staff can help you craft one that suits your dietary needs. 

Bombshell also serves floats and hot pretzel sundaes, along with ice cream cakes and snacks to-go. 

Bombshell opens at noon April 19. Find it at 2688 Coolidge Hwy.

