Bombshell Treat Bar brings creative, colorful ice cream to Berkley

From colorful ice cream bars to loaded sundaes and more, Berkley's Bombshell Treat Bar includes a long menu of over-the-top sweets.

The new ice cream shop full of scratch-made treats opens Friday after more than a year of anticipation. What started as an ice cream cart often found at events around the area has grown into a brick-and-mortar store in Downtown Berkley.

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Dipped bars are the main staple, and the combinations are endless. Bars include a chocolate dip, drizzle, and toppings. Try a bar off the menu or mix it up and create your own. Current featured bars include carrot cake and margarita.

Dairy-free and gluten-free treats are available. If you're unsure about a treat, staff can help you craft one that suits your dietary needs.

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Bombshell also serves floats and hot pretzel sundaes, along with ice cream cakes and snacks to-go.

Bombshell opens at noon April 19. Find it at 2688 Coolidge Hwy.