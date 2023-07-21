Both sides of I-75 closing this weekend in Oakland County

North and southbound I-75 will close completely this weekend to remove a traffic shift in Oakland County.

The freeway will be closed between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop - Square Lake Road.

Ramps will begin closing at 9 p.m. Friday. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road, and all ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

The freeway will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

There will also be a double lane closure on I-75 between 8 Mile and I-696 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.