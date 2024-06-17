Camp Dearborn closes after drowning Monday afternoon

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to a drowning at Camp Dearborn Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The victim is 17 years old, police said. The teen went missing while swimming after 2 p.m.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department responded to Camp Dearborn with dive teams for a drowning on Monday.

Dive teams were also at the scene. The victim's body was eventually recovered.

The camp, which is in Milford Township, does not have any lifeguards. The public beach area is now closed until further notice, according to the Camp Dearborn Facebook page.

Police believe the drowning was accidental. An investigation is underway.

No other details are available at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.