Cannabis dispensary security guard charged in Eastpointe stabbing

The Brief A security guard at a cannabis dispensary is accused of stabbing a man on April 6. Leonard Webster of Detroit is accused of stabbing a man twice after an argument. The incident took place outside Moses Roses in the parking lot with the victim suffering non-life threatening injuries.



A security guard at a cannabis dispensary has been charged in a parking lot stabbing of a man earlier this month in Eastpointe.

The backstory:

Leonard Webster of Detroit was working at Moses Roses, 17375 Eight Mile Road, on April 6 when the incident took place outside the business, investigators said.

Webster, 42, allegedly got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot, and when the victim approached the guard's truck, he allegedly stabbed him.

The prosecutor's office alleges that when the victim returned to his own vehicle, Webster pursued him and stabbed him a second time through the window.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Webster is accused of lying to police, claiming that the victim opened his truck door and stabbed him. This statement is alleged to be false, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Wednesday Webster was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to murder, a life or any term of years felony, and lying to a peace officer – violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

Webster's bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety only. If bond is posted, Webster must wear a steel cuff tether and was ordered to not possess firearms and must not contact the victim. He will appear next in court on April 28.

"Individuals must stop resorting to violence in response to any disagreement," said said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Such conduct will not be tolerated and carries grave legal consequences.

"The allegations in this matter are of the utmost seriousness, and my office will pursue this prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to secure justice for the victim."