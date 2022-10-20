Charges authorized against Southfield man after teen found dead on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

article

The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges Thursday against a Southfield man after a teen girl was found shot to death on I-94 last week.

Police said the 20-year-old suspect will be arraigned on two charges Friday. He has not been identified by police.

Read: Arrest made after 17-year-old found shot in the head

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taya Land. Her body was discovered on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Oct. 14. She had been shot in the head.

Police believe she was shot to death around 3:45 a.m. when a shots-fired call came in near I-94 and 8 Mile Road. Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered her body on the side of the freeway.

Land leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.