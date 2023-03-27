Expand / Collapse search

Child found dead in neighbor's pool • Woodward closure starts today • Police investigate freeway shooting

By Veronica Meadows and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

5-year-old boy found dead in neighbor's Oakland County pool

A missing 5-year-old Oakland County boy with special needs was found dead in a neighbor's pool over the weekend. The death remains under investigation.

MONDAY NEWS HIT - An Oakland County family is grieving after a 5-year-old boy was found dead in a pool over the weekend.

Authorities were searching for the child, who had special needs, after he wandered away from his Lake Orion home Saturday afternoon. His body was found about a block away from his home in a pool at a home on Cresmont.

The sheriff's office said that the pool had a cover and about a foot of standing water inside. There was also a ladder in the boy, which investigators believe the child used to get in the pool. 

Autopsy results are pending. The boy was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt but no jacket. The temperature at the time was 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

"All indications are it’s a tragic accident," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Driver critically hurt while changing lanes

Michigan State Police say a driver made an abrupt lane change just before a crash that left them in critical condition.

The 72-year-old was on eastbound I-94 and Concord Avenue on Saturday when they changed lanes, drove up the embankment, rolled over, and hit a light pole.

The driver, who was alert, suffered multiple broken ribs as well as possible internal injuries.

Police investigate freeway shooting

A driver reported that his vehicle was shot with a rifle while he was driving on the Southfield Freeway on Sunday night.

The victim told police that he entered the northbound side of the freeway from westbound I-96 in Detroit around 8:10 p.m. As he got onto the freeway and was in the left lane, he saw a passenger in a Ford Taurus in the right lane point a rifle out of the window and start shooting.

The victim's passenger taillight was hit. No one was hurt.

Police said the victim drove home then called police; no one else reported the shooting.

Judge says man beat puppy while owner was hospitalized

A man accused of beating a small puppy because the animal broke his sunglasses did so while the dog's owner was hospitalized, a judge said.

During Lenard Maurice Shaw's arraignment Friday, the judge said that the puppy named Lady is an emotional support dog for the owner's son. The owner was hospitalized when the abuse happened March 1.

Two weeks after the alleged crime, the owner was in her home when she heard whimpering and went outside to find the puppy in a trashcan.

"The charges here are extremely concerning," the judge said."This describes the savage beating of a small puppy."

Woodward closure in Pontiac starts Monday

Woodward Avenue (I-75 Business Loop) in Pontiac will be closed from Rapid Street to South Boulevard starting Monday.

Traffic will be detoured on southbound I-75 BL to westbound Huron (M-59), then on southbound Telegraph Road to eastbound US-24 Business Route (Square Lake Road), then to southbound Woodward.

Workers will reconstruct the road and install indirect left turns. Drivers should expect delays, especially during morning and afternoon commutes.

Daily Forecast

The rain won't last all day, but expect clouds for most of the day.

Rain moves out after Monday morning

The rain to start the day won't last, though the clouds will stick around.

What else we're watching

  1. Police are investigating another tragedy on the other side of the state, where a boy was found dead in a pond at an apartment.
  2. Average Michigan gas prices are down 7 cents from last week.
  3. An Oak Park woman was killed over the weekend when she turned in front of a box truck.
  4. Shawn Fain claimed a win in the race to lead United Auto Workers.
  5. A Detroit firefighter accused of selling drugs will be in court Monday.

Mississippi tornado: Biden declares emergency for storm-battered towns

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit Friday night by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the U.S.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama.