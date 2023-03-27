Child found dead in neighbor's pool • Woodward closure starts today • Police investigate freeway shooting

An Oakland County family is grieving after a 5-year-old boy was found dead in a pool over the weekend.

Authorities were searching for the child, who had special needs, after he wandered away from his Lake Orion home Saturday afternoon. His body was found about a block away from his home in a pool at a home on Cresmont.

The sheriff's office said that the pool had a cover and about a foot of standing water inside. There was also a ladder in the boy, which investigators believe the child used to get in the pool.

Autopsy results are pending. The boy was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt but no jacket. The temperature at the time was 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

"All indications are it’s a tragic accident," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Mississippi tornado: Biden declares emergency for storm-battered towns

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit Friday night by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the U.S.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama.