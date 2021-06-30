Child pedestrian fatally struck in Warren, when will I-94 reopen, touring Apple Island in Orchard Lake

A child pedestrian was killed in Warren Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the boy had been crossing the street near Van Dyke and Stephens at the Warren and Centerline border when he was struck.

The incident happened at 10 p.m.

The suspect driver who allegedly hit the boy fled the scene, according to Warren police.

They were eventually taken into custody and are currently identified as a person of interest.

Police declined to give any identifiable information for the victim.

They did say he was riding his bike when he was killed.

Police are still investigating the incident.

No other information was given at this tmie.

Wixom father's plea for son goes viral

A 13-year-old boy from Wixom is fighting for his life after a drowning accident left him incapacitated and hospitalized. Andy Snook was at a campground in Monroe County when he allegedly went missing for 20-30 minutes during a "horrible swimming accident," according to a gofundme post created for Andy and his family.

His dad Dave posted a video on TikTok asking people to send prayers of support for his son. "If you can do me a solid and say a prayer for him, his name is Andy Snook. If you could say a prayer for him, I would really appreciate it," he said in the video.

"He's a beautiful child and deserves to live," he added. Andy is currently at the Children's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

An update from friends reported that initial tests didn't carry positive information, but the family was remaining positive.

When will I-94 reopen?

While evidence of the destructive flooding that submerged Metro Detroit has mostly receded, there are still some parts of I-94 that remain closed. Days after the initial storms stopped, standing water was still inhibiting traffic on the freeway, particularly in a four-mile stretch between Detroit and Dearborn.

On Tuesday, MDOT reopened three lanes around 4 p.m. for a stretch between W. Grand Blvd and Michigan Avenue.

However, an area near W. Grand Blvd with narrowed lanes and the eastbound ramp to I-96 and westbound I-94 is still closed for repairs. Those sections are expected to be open in time for the holiday weekend.

However, it could be weeks for some other eastbound lanes since that section needs extensive repairs. That could take a week or longer to fix, which would mean closures that last until mid-July.

Debbie Dingell asks why Dearborn infrastructure keeps failing

Another severe storm, another series of soaked basements in Dearborn. A story that's become all too common for the folks that live in Dearborn, heavy rains again waterlogged neighborhoods in the western Wayne County city.

It was still raining when Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said she drafted the letter to President Joe Biden for a State of Emergency. That will help answer immediate questions about flood relief and repairing house damage. But she has another question on her mind.

"I asked the Army Corp of Engineers to start a study. Why does this continue to happen? What do we need to do?" she asked. How could pumps designed to move water away from the most flood-prone freeways fail during another rainstorm? "Shouldn't we have a backup system for something that simple?"

The city of Dearborn cited too much rain too fast led to flooding and that nothing failed. Officials also said any long-term fix to the sewer system would cost $500 million, meaning each taxpayer's water bill would go up to $600 a year.

Worker who died restoring power was a hero, DTE says

Coworkers were stunned to discover that one of their own workers tasked with restoring power to communities that had lost it after weekend storms died. The fire department said the worker fell from a ladder onto a live wire.

"A line worker who was working to restore power in Detroit came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded. He was dedicated to doing his best to serve our customers, and to us, he was a hero," read a statement from DTE.

Loveddica Hines who lives next door to the house where power was being restored said people looked "devastated." The incident happened on Braile Street on Detroit's west side around 3 p.m. The fire department says the worker fell from a ladder onto a live wire.

"When the first responding company arrived here it was Engine 53," said Detroit Fire Chief James Davis. "They found a gentleman on the ground holding a wire that worked for DTE. We didn’t know he was deceased when he was here, they worked on him and transported him to the closest hospital."

What else we're watching

Hidden on Orchard Lake is Apple Island, a 35-acre island home to 400 species of plants and a member of the National Register of Historic Places. Its history is thousands of years old. FOX 2 got an inside look at what's going on on the island. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has gotten engaged to Dr. Sonia Hassan, the individual behind the Make Your Date nonprofit at Wayne State University. Michigan State Police say they will have extra patrols on the Southfield Freeway and I-96 Wednesday to enforce speeding and reckless driving laws. The Fourth of July holiday is near, and that means worries about animals during fireworks. FOX 2 will have tips for keeping pets safe and healthy during the explosive time of year later today. Bass Pro Shop is offering new hires $750 as a sign-on bonus, another story in the growing series of incentives that companies are offering in a push for more staffing.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The weather is reversing roles today and bringing rain to Metro Detroit early in the morning. Any chance of storms will dissipate by 2 p.m., but not before a chance of thunder and lightning early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s for the next few days.

Mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines provides ‘robust’ protection, study says

A pre-clinical study published in The Lancet on June 25 found that mixing AstraZeneca with a second dose of Pfizer provides "robust" protection from severe COVID-19.

The pre-clinical study was conducted in the United Kingdom beginning in February with 830 people enrolled to receive one of four combinations of vaccines.

Participants either got two doses of Pfizer, two doses of AstraZeneca, or one dose of Pfizer and a dose of AstraZeneca and vice versa.

Advertisement

People who received a dose of AstraZeneca and then a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received just as much protection as the people who received two doses of Pfizer, the study found.