Child served booze at Outback • Mom claims daughter was possessed before murder • Explosion problems linger

A dinner at Outback in Livonia led to a family taking their child to a hospital after alcohol was in his drink.

Mekyle Cureton, 12,said he always gets the virgin strawberry daiquiri, but the one he got this time was definitely not a mocktail.

"It didn't taste like how when I had it the other times," Cureton said. "It didn't taste normal."

The taste that was unfamiliar to the 12-year-old was rum. A few big gulps in, he started to get a funny feeling, he said.

"My head started hurting when I was leaving and my heart started beating as I was drinking it," Cureton said.

His grandma, Yolanda Collins also took a sip to see.

"We don't drink, so we couldn't tell whether there was alcohol in it or not," Collins said. "After that, he started letting us know that his heart was kind of racing."

They flagged down the server, who then relayed their concern to the bartender. The bartender confirmed that they had made a big mistake – they added alcohol to the slushy drink, Collins said.

The first full day of spring sure doesn't feel like it.

