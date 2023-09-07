Commerce Township man faces judge after hit-and-run in Walled Lake that killed teen, injured two others

One of the suspects involved in a deadly hit-and-run out of Walled Lake was bound over for circuit court after a judge heard testimony from police Thursday.

Gavin Anthony Kassab, 19, of Commerce Township was in the passenger seat of a speeding Jeep when it ran a red light, fled police, then crashed into two other vehicles. The collision killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her mom and 10-year-old sister.

Two others people including another 10-year-old were in the other vehicle that was struck. They were treated and released.

The tragic scene was described in detail by a Walled Lake police officer during a preliminary exam.

"My top speed of my patrol vehicle reached 83 at one point and the Jeep was pulling away from my vehicle," said Joshua Roelant, who was testifying from the stand inside the 52nd District Court.

"The face was heavily bleeding and there was impact to the face and she was laying on the ground with blood everywhere," he said, which describing the crash.

According to police, one of the minors was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Both kids were strapped into car seats and were appropriately buckled in at the time of the crash.

It happened on March 22 at the intersection of north Pontiac Trail and east West Maple Road.

The suspect driver was a 15-year-old male from West Bloomfield Township. Police said he did not have a driver's license or a learner's permit.

Investigators used cell phone video taken by Kassab during the incident. He reportedly recorded a video outside the passenger window while they were fleeing from police.

When they crashed, both suspects fled the immobilized Jeep. They were eventually taken into custody.

Kassab was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.