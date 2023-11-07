Could mayoral races in Warren and Westland upend control in Lansing?

Local elections may not always create the biggest headlines, but this year the races could send ripple effects up the political ladder in Michigan.

Two mayoral races in Warren and Westland could upend control for Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives who currently hold a 56-54 majority in Lansing. The tight margins mean if either Reps. Lori Stone or Kevin Coleman win their races, it could make it harder for the party to pass new laws.

If both win, a virtual tie in the chamber means there could be some shifting of committee head.

Stone is running against Human Resource Director George Dimas for mayor of Warren. Whoever wins will replace Jim Fouts, the longtime leader of the city who cannot run again because of term limits.

Coleman is running against Interim Mayor Mike Londeau in Westland. If either of the seats is left vacant, special elections would be held to fill their seats.

The tight margins may be partly why Democrats have been pushing through a flurry of legislation dealing with reproductive health and the environment.