Crime Stoppers launches podcast to help solve Detroit murders, find missing people

Crime Stoppers of Michigan launched a podcast to help solve crimes and bring missing people home.

"April 16, 2016, my 6-month-old Miracle was shot and killed," Jennifer Murray said. "Anything to get answers for my baby. I need justice for her."

Silence is hurting families as they search for answers.

"Silence is killing Detroit; it's killing Detroit," Teri Daniel said. "In my case, I don't have my daughter's body. That's all I want is to be able to bury her before I die."

Daniel's daughter Krista was shot in the head and thrown in the trunk of a car in 2020, while Murray's daughter was killed while sitting in her stroller.

"We were in the front yard. She was in her stroller and somebody walked up the street and stood across the street from my house and started shooting she was hit in her back," Murray said.

Miracle Murray and Krista Daniel -- just two of too many faces on this woeful wall, showcasing unsolved crimes in and around Detroit.

"This is all of our loss, this is a community loss," said Andrea Isom, with OHmeoMI Productions. "Truth, justice, that's what we want to prevail."

For each loss, there is newfound hope in the form of a story, through Crime Stopper's new podcast: Missing, Murder, and Mayhem. The podcast is giving a voice, to the voiceless and allowing grief-stricken families to speak their truth in the hopes of someone speaking up.

"I pray to God this resonates. We don't need any more posters, and guess what? There are more of them that can't even fit here," Isom said.

Isom, the host and producer of the podcast, says the new platform aims to help keep unsolved cases at the forefront, engage the community, and help prevent future crimes.

"It's something you don't wish on your worst enemy," Daniel said.

Isom said that motivates the podcast.

"That's why they said we need to do this podcast, because we need people to see we need people to hear, and we need people to take action," she said.

The podcast about Krista Daniel has already led to some tips, but no arrests have been made.

"Somebody knows something, somebody knows," her mother said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers offers rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

Listen to the podcasts here.

If you are interested in sponsoring an episode while supporting the community and victims of crimes, reach out to Crime Stoppers.