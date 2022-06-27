Crumbley parents due in court as judge decides if Oxford shooting trials should be moved out of Oakland County

A judge could decide to move James and Jennifer Crumbley's cases related to the Oxford High School shooting out of Oakland County.

The parents of accused shooter Ethan Crumbley will be in court at 10 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream the hearing above.

Defense for the pair have argued that they cannot get a fair trial in the county. The attorneys have also requested that the prosecutors be limited about what they can talk about related to the cases. Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear both motions Monday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both charged with involuntary manslaughter. They will be going to trial later this year.

Defense has argued that Prosecutor Karen McDonald has tainted the jury pool by releasing certain details after the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four Oxford High School students dead.

Since the shooting, McDonald has held several press conferences and has spoken with the media about the case. The defense wants her to stop doing this and stop releasing information that could be used evidence in the trial.

Such evidence includes references to Joe Biden and a desire for fame, to the head of a dead bird, writings from Ethan Crumbley's journal, and questions of adultery and pot and alcohol use.

While prosecutors have discussed James and Jennifer's drinking and marijuana habits, alleged affairs, and messy home, the lawyers said they don't believe such information is relevant. McDonald argues it is.

McDonald responded to six motions filed by the Crumbleys with her own motions.

According to one of the filings from her office, "the defendants have important rights, but so do victims and the public. Victims have a right to a zealous advocate on their behalf. The public has a right to know what happened and to try to prevent future shootings. Above all else, the public and victims have a right to the truth."