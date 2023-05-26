Dan Hutchinson's alleged killers heading to trial • MDOT worker hit and killed • Ford EV gets access to Tesla

The suspects in the murder of a well-known jeweler were bound over for circuit court and are heading to trial after a judge determined the attorney allegedly behind the shooting of Dan Hutchinson likely orchestrated the plot.

"I find probable cause and Marco Bisbikis most likely committed this offense, all these matters are bound over," said 45th District Judge Michelle Appel.

Appel's courtroom is in Oak Park, the same city where Hutchinson and his wife were targeted by Roy Larry, the suspect believed to have pulled the trigger at a vehicle the couple was in. He was brought into the plot by his cousin Darnell Larry and a third man named Angelo Raptoplous. Everyone was working under Bisbikis, according to witness testimony from Darnell.

After four days of preliminary testimony that featured a wide array of evidence that included Bisbikis writing himself into the victim's will, months of planning, and an apparent ulterior motive behind potential testimony that Hutchinson was going to give, the three remaining suspects can expect to be arraigned again as they enter another phase of their court case.

"Obviously there’s an intent to kill, he’s holding a gun that’s a deadly weapon," said Prosecutor John Skrzynski. "There’s multiple shots fired at very close range, all into the chest of Mr. Dan Hutchinson."

On Thursday, prosecutors dived into the moments leading up to the shooting, when Roy Larry was traveling on an electric bike, pulled up alongside the GM SUV, and fired several shots.

Darnell Larry, who has since plead guilty and is acting as a witness for the case, detailed in a previous hearing that Bisbikis was worried about the Hutchinson's testifying against him in a brewing case. He also outlined how his cousin got involved and how the two intended to kill the Hutchinsons.

Bisbikis's attorney vehemently denies the claim and has sought to discredit the testimony of Larry.

"This is a man who when he was first interviewed by the police, denied that he was involved in anything," said James Thomas, defense attorney. "They want to make Marco a part of the conspiracy, they want to make him the mastermind, nobody with any common sense would do that."

"Why is he lying about who provided a vehicle used in the murder," said James Bullotta, defense attorney. "He has no problem putting that on my client, that's a very serious lie to be telling over and over again.

MDOT worker hit and killed in Ingham County

A Michigan Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ingham County Thursday.

The construction flag worker, a 70-year-old Hillsdale County man, suffered severe injuries. The MDOT worker was fatally struck in a crash on Grand River Ave near M-52 in Leroy Township just after 2 p.m. just west of Webberville according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

An eastbound vehicle struck a construction flag worker who was directing traffic within a work zone. The driver, a 23-year-old Williamston woman, sustained minor injuries. Emergency crews had to extricate the victim from beneath the vehicle to render aid. An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Ford EV owners to use Tesla chargers

Range anxiety for electric vehicle owners driving Ford products will soon be able to pull up to Tesla charging stations. Starting early next year, Ford EV customers will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada. There are 10,000 current charging stations for Ford owners in the current BlueOval Charge Network.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley made the joint announcement on a Twitter Spaces call.

"It's super exciting to be in a partnership with Ford, I have a lot of respect for Ford as a company and it makes great vehicles," Musk said. "We're super happy to support Ford vehicles with the Tesla supercharging network and also provide API access, so like a Ford vehicle can charge at a Tesla Supercharger using the Ford app seamlessly."

Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit customers will be able to access the Superchargers via an adapter and software integration along with activation and payment via FordPass or Ford Pro Intelligence.

How will artificial intelligence affect us?

There are untold numbers of ways artificial intelligence - or A.I. - will influence our lives. Many of the ways are understood, but most really haven't been revealed yet. While most industries use a form of artificial intelligence, from supply chain and manufacturing, to stock trading and online retail, we're only on the edge of what is about to come.

Over the next few weeks, FOX 2 will explore many of the ways we see, and don't see, artificial intelligence influencing our lives. From deep fake videos spreading misinformation, to students using text software to cheat on tests, there are many challenges ahead of us.

But A.I. can also help create new medicine, make systems more efficient, and in a perfect world aid us in our daily tasks.

It's likely A.I. leads to some automation. But entry level work was always the easiest tasks to automate. And all that means is people hired for those roles will instead have opportunities at higher level jobs.

Affordable housing going up in Detroit's Grandmont Rosedale Neighborhood

A nearly $10 million project is turning two vacant buildings in Detroit's Grandmont Rosedale Neighborhood into 35 affordable apartment units. "Every neighborhood has a future," Mayor Mike Duggan said. Right now the future of this neighborhood on Outer Drive is under construction.

"There’s nothing wrong with these buildings. They don’t need to be knocked down," Duggan said. Instead, the mission is to bring life back to these buildings. Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation teamed up with partners that include Cinnaire Solutions to make this project possible and affordable.

"Doing affordable housing is difficult, but when you add on historic preservation it’s even more difficult, so it took a lot of hard work and perseverance," said Amy Hovey, with MSHDA.

Renovations include new HVAC and electrical systems and new windows. Project organizers say rent for a one-bedroom would start around $840 per month, and a two-bedroom apartment would rent for around $1,040 per month.

Daily Forecast

That was a chilly start to the weekend. Some of us will still be climbing out of the 40s as we get up Friday morning. It's likely to be the last cold spell we see for some time as temperatures turn upward into the high 80s next week. As for this weekend, expect sun, high 70s, and perfect conditions.

What else we're watching

Memorial Day travel is expected to be almost as high as pre-pandemic rates. Most of the 1.2 million Michiganders that will head off for the holiday weekend are expected to drive. See average gas prices here More anti-Semitic and hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community is being reported in Metro Detroit have instances in Hartland where a swastika was spray-painted on a tree. Learn more here A hit-and-run in Groveland Township left a cyclist with only minor injuries. The search is now on for the driver of a white pickup truck who allegedly turned and struck the man riding the bike. In addition to estimating travel rates, AAA also offers tow to go to help stamp out intoxicated driving during the holiday. Alex Fadeo struck out a career-high 10 batters during the Detroit Tigers' game against the Chicago White Sox. The 7-2 win pulled the Tigers within two games of .500, and only two games out of first place in the division.

Summer 2023: $2 movies return to Regal Cinemas; here’s what you can see

What better way to kick off summer vacation than with discounted movie tickets? Regal’s Summer Movie Express has begun and runs from now until the first week of September.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the first show of the day, families can enjoy favorites such as "Shrek," "How to Train Your Dragon," and many more for just $2.

Here are the movie listings that could be coming to a Regal near you.