Daughter finds mom's body • Man killed by police after shooting crash witness • Boneyard BBQ Livonia closing

Detroit police are searching for answers - and a woman's boyfriend - after she was found dead in her home Tuesday.

Quana Foster's 11-year-old daughter found her body in her home on Telegraph Road between Seven and Eight Mile.

"Today her job said she (was) ‘no call no show.’ I stay down the street, so I came down here to check on her," said the father of Foster's kids, Armond Bohanen. "She’s the mother of my 2 kids."

After knocking on her door with no response, Bohanen hoisted the child in through an open window – only to find Foster dead on her bedroom floor, covered up.

"Everything was torn up in there," Bohanen said. "Christmas gifts is gone, everything, TV. She had cameras on her house, they’re gone."

Featured article

The temperatures are starting to descend.

New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2024, meaning your paycheck could be bigger next year

Higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions will take effect at the beginning of January, potentially giving Americans a chance to increase their take-home pay in 2024 and shield more of their income from the IRS.

The IRS announced the higher limits for the federal income tax bracket and standard deductions in November. The increase is intended to avoid a phenomenon known as "bracket creep," which happens when taxpayers are pushed into higher-income brackets even though their purchasing power is essentially unchanged due to steeper prices for most goods.

The IRS makes such adjustments annually, but in times of high inflation, the increases are more significant and impactful for taxpayers. Although inflation has fallen considerably over the past year, it remains higher than both the pre-pandemic average and the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

This year, the tax brackets are shifting higher by about 5.4%.

Read more here.