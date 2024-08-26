Dead falcon in Detroit tests positive for West Nile Virus

Detroiters are being warned to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in a dead falcon in the city.

The dead bird, found near Seven Mile and the Southfield Freeway, tested positive for the virus, the Detroit Health Department announced on Monday. However, there have not been any reported or confirmed West Nile cases in Detroiters or Wayne County residents this year.

The West Nile is a mosquito-borne virus, according to the CDC. The virus is transmitted to mosquitoes when they bite an infected bird, and then it is usually passed on to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

No vaccines exist to prevent West Nile virus in humans, nor are there specific treatments for the infection, the CDC states. People can reduce their risk of getting infected by the virus by preventing mosquito bites.

To avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes while enjoying outdoor activities, it is advised to:

Use insect repellents that are EPA-registered with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Follow label directions when applying.

Wear long sleeves and pants when outside.

Stay indoors from dusk to dawn, which is when mosquitoes are most active.

Use mosquito nets and/or fans when eating outside.

Keep window and door screens closed.

Remove standing water around your residence to stop mosquitoes from breeding: Once a week, empty outside containers and items like tires, buckets, and birdbaths that hold water; clear gutters of leaves; use mosquito larvicide to treat bodies of standing water that cannot be drained, like retention ponds or drainage ditches.

This year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed five West Nile virus cases in humans as of Aug. 23 – in Macomb, Livingston, Genesee, Berrien, and Delta counties.

The latest MDHHS data also shows that 102 mosquito pools, 25 birds, and one horse in Michigan tested positive for the West Nile virus in 2024. The infected horse was reported in Eaton County, and was not vaccinated against the virus.

The West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected for testing in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Calhoun, Kent, Ottawa, Bay, and Saginaw counties. All residents of these counties should follow the tips above to avoid mosquito bites.

According to the Detroit Health Department, West Nile virus symptoms "can be mild to severe," and may include a fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, as well as a chest, stomach or back rash.

Individuals aged 50 and older are at a higher risk of experiencing severe and potentially fatal symptoms.

Anyone who suspects they might be infected with the West Nile virus should promptly reach out to their health care provider, according to health officials.

More information about the West Nile virus can be found at the MDHHS, and the CDC.