Dearborn barricaded gunman • Lawyer says police were speeding before fatal crash • Big Chicken brawl

After a win against the Astros, the Detroit Tigers move on to face the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Divisional Series.

Wednesday's back-and-forth game two featured the Tigers jumping out to a 1-0 lead before giving up two runs in the seventh. But a clutch, bases-loaded triple by Andy Ibanez gave the Tigers the lead back. They never relinquished it.

With the Tigers ace done for this round, they're going to have to find some offensive firepower against a talented Houston Astros pitching staff. Wednesday, they'll face Detroit native Hunter Brown – who was one of the top pitchers in the game.

The former Wayne State star was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 draft by the Astros and has had a bit of an up-and-down career thus far. But he seemed to turn it on this year in June when he posted an ERA of 1.16. July his ERA climbed a bit to 3.53, while in August it returned back to 1.45.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are sending Tyler Holton to the mound, but it's unlikely he'll be there long. Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said it would be more like "pitching chaos" in the series as he mixes up his lineups and pitchers to get the most favorable situation through nine innings.

Lawyer says cops were speeding before fatal crash

Fieger Law says Warren police were traveling "at an illegal and dangerously high rate of speed" when they hit and killed two men early Monday.

Cedric Hayden Jr., 34, was driving with his best friend, 33-year-old Dejuan Pettis, in a Dodge Durango around 5 a.m. As they turned left onto Prospect Avenue from Schoenherr Road, they were hit by a Warren police vehicle occupied by two officers. The officers were injured, while Hayden Jr. and Pettis were killed.

Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but they did say the officers were not involved in a chase at the time. Police also said that the men were not suspects.

The victims' families retained Fieger Law after seeing video of the police vehicle allegedly speeding without its lights on before impact.

"We have assembled a team in place to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash with the sole focus of obtaining all the evidence to get justice for the families of Cedric and DeJuan," said James Harrington, Managing Partner of Fieger Law. "We are confident that a lawsuit will be filed very soon and will report to the media once it has been filed."

The information from Fieger Law firm is similar to what Hayden's father told FOX 2 on Tuesday after he watched the video as well.

"(I saw) my son turning (and) like a missile hit him," Cedric Hayden Sr. said, describing the video.

Dearborn police search for shooting suspect

Police are trying to arrest a man who may be barricaded inside a Dearborn home after a domestic violence situation escalated to shots fired early Thursday.

Dearborn Police Corp. Dan Bartok said officers were called to Fairlane Woods near Ford and Evergreen around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who said a man had assaulted her and fired shots. She was not shot, but did suffer minor injuries to her face from the assault.

The suspect fled and may be barricaded inside a home in the apartment complex, Bartok said.

"We've deployed all of our assets at the scene," Bartok said.

This includes drones, the SWAT Team, and more.

"We are preparing to check the apartment and the surrounding area to see if the suspect is still there," Bartok said around 7:30 a.m.

Big Chicken brawl leads to 3 arrests

An event at Shaq's Big Chicken in Hartland ended with three people in custody after a large brawl broke out at the chicken joint.

A cell phone video showing Livingston County deputies deploying Tasers is only part of this story. People were in a frenzy over chicken and to get a glimpse of NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal.

"People started to get a little testy because they couldn't get in, etc," Sheriff Michael Murphy said. "And then Shaq showed up. So that added a little bit to it."

Deputies wanted to move three people - William Prieto, Abigail Strong, and Holly Strong - away from the event, but the situation escalated.

"The guy (Prieto) saw what was going on. I assume he thought that we pushed her down or whatever, and went and clothes-lined the deputy," Murphy said. "And the rest is history."

No one was hurt in the encounter, but it did end with some serious charges against Prieto - carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and for being a habitual offender.

The Strongs were charged with resisting police.

Bus driver to be sentenced for killing pedestrian

A Detroit bus driver charged after killing a second pedestrian will learn her sentence Thursday.

Geraldine Johnson hit and killed Janice Bauer as she crossed Griswold in June 2023.

Johnson was charged with moving violation causing death. She pleaded no contest to the charge in August.

Bauer's family was in disbelief when they found out that this wasn't the first time Johnson was involved in a fatal crash.

Before that incident, the former Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver had been involved in numerous other crashes, including a deadly crash in 2015. She'd been driving a bus for 26 years, a DDOT press release said.

"It didn’t have to happen. That bus driver should not have been driving that day," Linda Bauer said earlier this year.

It will shape up to be a beautiful day.

What else we're watching

Breast cancer deaths down, but cases up — especially in younger women

A new study from the American Cancer Society published on Tuesday offers a mixed update on breast cancer in the U.S. While breast cancer deaths have decreased by 44% since 1989, the number of new cases has been rising by about 1% per year since 2012.

This increase is more pronounced among younger women and certain minority groups.

The rise in breast cancer cases, especially among women under 50, is largely due to increased detection of hormone receptor-positive and early-stage cancers, researchers note.

The study notes that younger Asian American/Pacific Islander women have seen the sharpest increase in diagnosis, and this trend mirrors rising cases in other cancers like colorectal cancer, where younger populations are also increasingly affected.

Despite improvements in treatment and detection, racial disparities persist. Black women are 38% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women, even though they are less likely to develop the disease.

This difference is driven by factors like lower rates of early detection and higher rates of more aggressive cancer types, such as triple-negative breast cancer.