Dearborn man charged in connection with stabbing in hookah lounge parking lot

A Dearborn man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing Sunday in the parking lot of a Detroit hookah lounge.

Taha Shitawi, 34, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault.

According to police, Shitawi got into an argument with several people inside Taiga Hookah Lounge around 3:30 a.m. The argument continued outside, where Shitawi allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a 32-year-old man, two 31-year-old men, a 25-year-old man, all of Dearborn. He also is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman from Shelby Township.