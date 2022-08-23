Dearborn police looking for person who dropped shooting victim off at hospital

article

Dearborn police are looking for a person who dropped a shooting victim off at a hospital Sunday morning.

The victim was brought to Henry Ford Hospital - Fairlane in Dearborn around 5 a.m. by the unknown person. The victim is now in critical condition at Henry Ford in Detroit.

Police believe the person who brought the person to the Dearborn hospital may have information about the shooting.

"Speaking with this individual is important and will help our investigators have the best opportunity to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this violent act. This is an active investigation and further details will be released at a later date," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Tips can be submitted to the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.