Deputies find printed child porn 'in plain view' while responding to Pontiac welfare check call

article

The Brief A welfare check in Pontiac ended with a 42-year-old man facing charges for possession of child sexually abusive material. Authorities say they found printed images in Matthew Kliewer's home after he called about his mother struggling to breathe. His mother ended up dying, and her death remains under investigation.



While responding to a welfare check Monday, deputies allegedly found printed child sexually abusive material "in plain view" inside the Pontiac home of the man who called them.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Brockway Kliewer, 42, contacted authorities because his mother had irregular breathing and was drifting in and out of consciousness. After finding the child sexually abusive material inside Kliewer's home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue, a search warrant was executed, and thousands of images were allegedly discovered on electronic devices.

Kliewer was arrested, while his mother was taken to a hospital, where she died.

"I appreciate the diligence and attention to detail of our deputies who, while they were checking on the welfare of an elderly woman, who sadly passed, were able to see in plain view very disturbing child sexually abusive material," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The terrible toll this takes on children must be laid at the door of the perpetrators."

What's next:

Kliewer has been charged with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. He was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of his mother's death.