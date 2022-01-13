Detectives arrest suspected Rochester Hills bank robber in Garden City after using vehicle to track him down

article

Oakland County detectives pretended to be interested in a vehicle listed for sale by a suspected bank robber so they could arrest the man.

Ali Hussein Farhat, of Garden City, is accused of robbing a Chase Bank at 75 N. Adams Rd. in Rochester Hills on Dec. 31.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Farhat gave a note to a teller that announced the robbery and told the teller to place large bills in a bag quickly without saying anything. The note also said that people would die if the teller didn't comply, according to authorities.

Authorities said Farhat also implied he had a weapon, but one was never seen.

After the crime, he ran from the bank. Detectives said they used surveillance video to link a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche to Farhat.

According to the sheriff's office, the detectives learned the Avalanche was listed for sale on social media a few days after the robbery, so they arranged to meet Farhat for a test drive.

Detectives met with Farhat at a Garden City gas station Tuesday, where they determined he was the suspect and arrested him. During a search of his vehicle and home, authorities said they found a BB gun that looked real and other evidence.

Farhat is charged with armed robbery and bank robbery. He was given a $250,000 cash bond.

Authorities said Farhat has prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended, second-degree retail fraud, operating a motor vehicle while impaired and third-degree retail fraud. If convicted on the robbery charges, he could face up to life in prison.

"I'm proud of our team and the work they did to track down this bank robber," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I am sure it is a relief to those in the bank that day that were scared to death during the robbery. He is now off the street and will be held accountable."