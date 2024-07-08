Detroit block party shooting: Police to reveal new violence prevention strategy after 21 shot

A new approach to preventing violence at Detroit block parties is expected after a weekend shooting left two dead and more than a dozen others hurt.

Police will provide details Monday. Watch live above at 11 a.m.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened in the 13000 block of Rossini around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A man and a woman, who were both 21, were killed, while 19 other people ranging from 17 to 27 years old were wounded.

"This type of shooting is not normal and something that we should not sit by and let it continue to happen," said Sandra Turner Handy, an activist.

As of Sunday night, one of the victims was listed in critical condition. The other surviving victims suffered non-critical injuries.

Police have not confirmed if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Sunday's shooting is the latest in a string of violence that has left numerous people dead and hurt this spring and summer, including a 17-year-old girl who died weeks after being shot at a block party.

During Monday's press conference, Detroit Police Chief James White and others will share a "comprehensive new strategy" for managing block parties.