Detroit City Distillery Paczki Day Vodka returns soon - When you can order it

Detroit City Distillery's popular Paczki Day Vodka returns soon for Fat Tuesday.

The vodka is distilled with fresh raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's iconic New Palace Bakery. The distillery said the vodka isn't made with artificial ingredients, flavors, or sweeteners.

Paczki Day Vodka is a hit - it quickly sells out each year.

"It’s been amazing to see what started as an experiment to make 20 bottles for just friends and family six years ago became a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and expanded to families and communities across the nation," said J.P. Jerome, master distiller and co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. "We’ve had people travel from all over the country, visiting us here in Detroit, just to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit, so they can celebrate with family back home on Pączki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday."

Bottles of the vodka are $35. They go on sale at 8 a.m. Jan. 26 here. Bottles can be picked up at 4 p.m. that same day at Detroit City Distillery's Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market. Customers can also choose to have the vodka shipped to select states.

Detroit City isn't the only Michigan alcohol-maker putting paczki into its beverages. Each year, Griffin Claw Brewing Co. in Birmingham releases Sin Repent Repeat beer, along with a vodka also made with paczki. Eastern Market Brewing Co. also releases several flavors of paczki beers for Fat Tuesday.