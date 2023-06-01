Detroit Grand Prix, Ferndale Pride, VegFest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The first weekend of June kicks off with plenty of events, including the Detroit Grand Prix and Ferndale Pride.
Here's what's going on this weekend.
Detroit Grand Prix
- Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4
- Downtown Detroit
The races take to the street of Downtown Detroit this weekend.
In addition to the racing, concerts and other entertainment are scheduled during Grand Prix weekend.
VIEW: Detroit Grand Prix schedule
Bark on Biddle
- Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4
- Riverfront Parking Lot in Wyandotte
Bring your dog to Wyandotte for fun, including a dock jumping contest, a lure course, a puppy foam party, and more.
There's also fun for humans, including live music, beer, and oversized games.
Ferndale Pride
- Saturday, June 3 from 12:30-10 p.m.
- Downtown Ferndale
Enjoy live entertainment, vendors, and more to kick off Pride Month.
See the full schedule and more here.
Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.
Scavenger Safari & Walk
- Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 a.m.
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Form a team and compete in the scavenger hunt or just stroll through the zoo to support The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan.
For children ages 5-13 registration is $35, for participants ages 14 and up, registration is $50. Children under 5 are free.
June Fest
- Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Downtown St. Clair Shores
Enjoy live entertainment, food, yoga, and more in downtown St. Clair Shores for the annual June Fest.
Spring VegFest
- Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sheds 5 & 6 at Detroit's Eastern Market
Enjoy plant-based foods, cooking demos, samples, shopping, and more at this festival dedicated to plant-based diets.
Head to Eastern Market Brewing Co. from 2-6 p.m. for the after-party and get $1 off your beer.
Admission is free. Learn more.