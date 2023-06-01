Detroit Grand Prix, Ferndale Pride, VegFest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The first weekend of June kicks off with plenty of events, including the Detroit Grand Prix and Ferndale Pride.

Here's what's going on this weekend.

Detroit Grand Prix

Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4

Downtown Detroit

The races take to the street of Downtown Detroit this weekend.

In addition to the racing, concerts and other entertainment are scheduled during Grand Prix weekend.

VIEW: Detroit Grand Prix schedule

Bark on Biddle

Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4

Riverfront Parking Lot in Wyandotte

Bring your dog to Wyandotte for fun, including a dock jumping contest, a lure course, a puppy foam party, and more.

There's also fun for humans, including live music, beer, and oversized games.

Learn more.

Ferndale Pride

Saturday, June 3 from 12:30-10 p.m.

Downtown Ferndale

Enjoy live entertainment, vendors, and more to kick off Pride Month.

See the full schedule and more here.

Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.

Scavenger Safari & Walk

Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 a.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Form a team and compete in the scavenger hunt or just stroll through the zoo to support The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan.

For children ages 5-13 registration is $35, for participants ages 14 and up, registration is $50. Children under 5 are free.

Register here.

June Fest

Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown St. Clair Shores

Enjoy live entertainment, food, yoga, and more in downtown St. Clair Shores for the annual June Fest.

Learn more.

Spring VegFest

Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheds 5 & 6 at Detroit's Eastern Market

Enjoy plant-based foods, cooking demos, samples, shopping, and more at this festival dedicated to plant-based diets.

Head to Eastern Market Brewing Co. from 2-6 p.m. for the after-party and get $1 off your beer.

Admission is free. Learn more.