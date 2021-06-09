A Democrat from Detroit who has been on the receiving end of death threats and harassing messages before says she is again receiving them.

The threats made toward House Rep. Cynthia Johnson were "laced with racist and misogynistic language" that has prompted an investigation by law enforcement.

"This is nothing new. This is the same hate and violence Black Americans have faced for generations," Johnson said. "This is the same sexist vitriol endured by women in power throughout history. These are the same manipulative tactics used by perpetrators of domestic violence to belittle victims into submission.

"This is not the first time domestic terrorists have tried to silence me with similar threats, but I will not be silenced," she continued in a news release.

Johnson was on the tail end of threats after she spoke during a hearing when Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, testified in front of the Michigan legislature about false allegations about election fraud.

During the December incident, Johnson who sits on the House Oversight Committee posted a voicemail that heard a man telling her she should be "swinging from a (expletive) rope you Democrat."

Two more voicemails from other men also threatened her, telling her "your time is coming…from the (expletive) gallows you'll be hanging."

RELATED: Detroit lawmaker faces disciplinary action from Michigan House after video threat

In response to the voicemail, she made a warning for ‘Trumpers.’ Republicans took issue with the statement, and stripped her her committee assignment.

Advertisement

The suspect behind the initial threat, Michael Varrone, was arraigned on two counts of a false report or threat of terrorism and one count of false report of a bomb threat.