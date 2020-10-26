Detroit leaders to unveil new pot proposal, 11th district candidates debate, campaigns wrap up closing message

Almost a year since its legalization in Michigan, recreational cannabis will finally be making some inroads in Detroit.

City leaders and industry advocates plan to make a joint announcement Monday afternoon, unveiling a new proposal that allows for the sale of cannabis in Detroit while also guaranteeing some of that business for longtime residents.

The Detroit City Council has held votes on allowing the sale of pot in the city before. But leaders decided to hold off until an ordinance that caters to bolstering small businesses in the city could be ensured.

Marijuana was first legalized for intake following a 2018 ballot proposal. It took close to 11 months before the sale of cannabis could begin. Since then, cities have slowly begun issuing licenses to businesses around the state.

Ann Arbor, River Rouge, and Inkster were among municipalities that hopped on the bandwagon early. Back in January, Detroit City Council members unanimously agreed to delay sales in the city.

"This will allow us the opportunity to hash out all the details of our social equity program that is within the framework of the draft ordinance that we have right now," said Councilman James Tate January 21.

The social equity program will ensure legacy Detroiters receive first priority in their applications and discounts on city land.

"Right now the medical marijuana industry is owned and operated by individuals who do not live in the City of Detroit," Tate said. "We have to make sure we create a pathway to sustainability and success for Detroiters."

Leaders will unveil the plan at 1 p.m. Monday at the 11th floor atrium of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

11th Congressional District Candidates debate

Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens debated Republican Challenger Eric Esshaki Sunday morning on an exclusive edition of Let It Rip.

A little more than a week out from election day, the two candidates debated COVID-19, President Donald Trump's first term in office, the Affordable Care Act, and trade agreements.

The two candidates are vying for the votes of Michigan's 11th district, which includes cities like Troy, Novi, and Plymouth and bends around Metro Detroit counties like Wayne and Oakland.

Stevens first flipped the seat from red to blue in 2018. She says she's made inroads on improving Michigan manufacturing. Esshaki argued that seniors need to be better protected during the pandemic and believed a more consistent response from government infectious disease officers was necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Esshaki also said he would keep the Affordable Care Act if there was no other insurance plan in place, while Stevens said she would work on lowering the cost of prescription drugs as a way of improving the plan.

Trump, Biden campaigns make pitch to Michigan over the weekend

As Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris spoke from a church in Southfield on Sunday, a 'Women for Trump' bus tour rolled through Brighton - each campaign event putting the final touches on a long and tough election season.

Speaking to a virtual crowd from the church, Harris discussed her relationship with God.

"So many of us are spending our time in reflection and prayer these days," Harris said. "In my private conversation with God, I usually ask for strength and protection to do the right thing."

She then traveled to Pontiac to urge voters to cast their ballot early.

Miles away in Brighton, Aurelia Skipwith - a Women for Trump surrogate - was making the case against Harris and suspected ambitions by the party to elevate her beyond the vice president.

"We have come so far," Skipwith said. "It's about all of us, regardless of race, religion, color. We're all Americans."

"The Democrats, the liberal left, they want to make history. They want her to be the first woman of color to serve as Vice President of the United States," said Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General of Arkansas. "Let's not kid ourselves, they really want her to be president."

Election day is only eight days away.

Staff shortages limit transportation to Northville Schools

A COVID-19 case reported among transportation operations staff has forced bus drivers to quarantine and left the district without enough people to take students to class.

An alert on the school district's website said a plan was developed to ensure students could still get to class after non-driving staff were forced to isolate.

But the school bus company, Durham Transportation Services said its additional drivers have called in their absence from work, resulting in a shortage of drivers.

"The shortage of staff has compromised the District's ability to safely and timely transport all eligible bus riders to school on Monday, October 26, 2020," read the letter.

That means all general education routes for students will be closed. The only students who will be allowed to use transportation will be students scheduled for door-to-door Special Education transportation.

The district hopes to have things solved in time for class on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police investigate domestic assault

Michigan State Police are searching for a man involved in a felonious assault of a woman Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Woodside Avenue in Royal Oak Township.

A preliminary investigation found a man and a woman had gotten into a verbal argument while they were shopping. When they returned to the woman's home, the man grabbed her by her hair in the driveway. A struggle broke out before she pushed away from him.

The man came at her before she pulled out a gun and fired toward him.

The man ran down the street before he came back toward her. She fired her gun into the air. The man broke out the car window with a rock then fled.

The woman reported the incident to the police soon after. Multiple attempts to contact the male suspect have failed. The weapon from the incident has been seized as police continue investigating.

Northbound I-75 shutdown near Rockford for serious crash

A crash causing serious injury on northbound I-75 has shutdown all lanes to drivers.

The freeway will be closed at mile marker 27 through mile marker 29, which includes access to M-85

Rockwood police are advising a detour onto Newport Road at exit 21 to Telegraph north of Dix-Toledo.

One dead, one injured after gunfire in Lincoln Park

Police have blocked off Hanover in Lincoln Park to investigate a deadly shooting.

Police have focused on a house near 1532 Hanover Avenue where early reports found one person has died and another has been injured after a shooting broke out early Monday morning.

Police haven't released much information but say the shooter is on the run.

A K-9 unit has been dispatched and police from Allen Park and Wyandotte are helping as well.

Daily Forecast

Settle in for a brisk week with a forecast of high 40s and low 50s expected. Monday will climb as high as 47 and be cloudy for most of the day.

Senate votes to advance Supreme Court nominee Barrett, confirmation expected Monday

Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

Barrett's confirmation on Monday was hardly in doubt, with majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump's pick. But Democrats were poised to keep the Senate in session into the night in attempts to stall, arguing that the Nov. 3 election winner should choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans are excited by the chance to install a third Trump justice on the court, locking in a conservative majority for years to come. Barrett's ascent opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

"The Senate is doing the right thing," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, vowing to install Barrett to the court by Monday.