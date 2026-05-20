Detroit man fled hit-and-run that killed Warren woman

article

The Brief A 24-year-old Detroit man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Warren. Earnest Square was identified with the help of license plate readers before confessing to the crime.



A 24-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after a violent hit-and-run in Warren killed a woman in her 50s.

The victim initially sustained serious injuries before succumbing to her injuries stemming from the crash.

The suspect driver, identified as Earnest Square, was located with the help of FLOCK license plate reader cameras and other crash reconstruction methods.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 on Van Dyke, north of 9 Mile Road.

The victim was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The collision was not seen by any eyewitnesses and there was minimal evidence left at the scene.

However, the suspect's vehicle that was later found by police — a Chevrolet Malibu — had a major break in the windshield.

When Square was found by police, he admitted to driving the vehicle during the crash and was taken into custody.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Square has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and driving while unlicensed, causing death.

He pleaded not guilty during the arraignment and was given a $250,000 cash surety bond.

He has no prior convictions.

What they're saying:

"To our community: please know that we treat these cases with the highest priority and will exhaust every resource to find those who leave victims behind. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this devastating time. We must reinforce that if you are in a crash, stopping immediately is paramount. Accidents happen, but leaving the scene turns a tragedy into a major felony."