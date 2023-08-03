Detroit man who beat puppy for breaking his sunglasses sentenced to probation

A Detroit man was sentenced to probation Thursday after beating a puppy because she broke his sunglasses earlier this year.

Lenard Shaw received a three-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree killing/torturing an animal. A charge of abandoning/cruelty to one animal was dismissed.

Videos showed Shaw hitting and throwing the small pitbull puppy while screaming about his broken Cartier sunglasses on March 1. He repeatedly held up the sunglasses and blamed the dog, who was crying and motionless on her side in the video.

The puppy that was beaten

After the beating, the puppy who is named Lady was dumped in a trashcan. She survived the abuse.

A judge said during Shaw's arraignment that Lady is an emotional support dog. Her owner was hospitalized when the beating happened.

Two weeks after the alleged crime, the owner was in her home when she heard whimpering and went outside to find the puppy in a trashcan.