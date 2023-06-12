Detroit man who tortured ex-girlfriend's dog sentenced to 5-15 years in prison

A Detroit man received a 5-15 year prison sentence for torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog and sending her videos of the abuse.

The sentence was part of a plea deal after Julius Holley, 56, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree animal abuse with a habitual fourth-offender sentence enhancement.

Holley will receive credit for 211 days of time served.

Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, along with other items from the house. He then allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend videos of him beating and torturing the dog.

Ultimately, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure it could not be abused again.

Holley was wanted after the alleged abuse. Police found him in Ohio, and he was extradited back to Michigan.

If you need help, Michigan Humane provides a Safety Net pet fostering program for people who need a safe place to temporarily house their pets. People in need of the service, or those looking to volunteer to foster animals in these situations, can reach Michigan Humane at 866-648-6263.