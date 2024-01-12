Detroit officer, suspects injured during shootout expected to recover

One neighbor described it as "boom boom boom" 10 times. Another saw police carrying someone from the doorway.

"It was crazy, all the police cars, I'm like ‘oh my God'," they said.

The Detroit Police Chief, when recounting the moment an officer was struck by gunfire late Thursday night as "chaos. Just complete chaos."

The officer, who was struck in the upper body is expected to be okay.

Many questions remain, however, about what unfolded at the Dorchester Arms Apartment, located on Burt Road in Detroit Thursday night. By the afternoon Friday, it was all quiet. However, bullet holes in the siding bear witness to the what happened.

Police first took notice after a Shot Spotter alert picked up someone shooting inside an apartment. White said the officers arrived, heard gunfire, and could see the muzzle flash.

"They line up, they go into the building, they go to the second floor of the building, and they encounter this shootout," he said.

That's when a 4-year veteran with the department was struck twice. Another officer dragged him outside, returning fire as he did it. Two suspects were shot, though it's unclear by what gun. Three firearms were retrieved from the scene.

"One of the most heroic actions, I have seen personally. Looking at the video, I mean our officers do amazing work everyday. That one - I've watched it 20 times and each time it gives you goosebumps," said White.

Both the suspects and the officer are expected make a full recovery.

We're very fortunate today to only have one officer shot and recovering - it could have been a lot worse for not only our officers - but for the residents in that apartment complex," he said.