Drunk Detroit paramedic crashes ambulance with patient in back - DFD says

The Detroit Fire Department has suspended a paramedic after he was believed to have been drunk while driving an ambulance with a patient in the back.

DFD announced the unpaid suspension of the paramedic after a crash early Friday morning in Hamtramck.

According to authorities, the paramedic was driving the ambulance with a patient in the back near Carpenter and Klinger around 1 a.m. when he sideswiped three parked cars. The driver stopped and waited for Hamtramck Police to arrive.

The driver was taken to the hospital for alcohol testing, which is fire department protocol, where authorities said it was determined he under the influence. He's been placed on unpaid leave, pending further review.

The fire department said the driver had no prior crashes or alcohol-related incidents in his six years with the department.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for the use of alcohol while on duty and will take the appropriate action," said Commissioner Chuck Simms. "We have an outstanding team of EMTs and paramedics at DFD and it's unfortunate that this incident detracts from the lifesaving work they do every day. We have programs and supportive services in place for our employees who may be struggling with issues such as alcohol dependency and we will redouble our efforts to make sure any employee who may need them are aware of how to access them."