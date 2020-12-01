Detroit police end standoff after killing suspect who shot at 5th precinct building

One suspect is dead after a standoff with police following reports that someone was shooting at one of the Detroit Police Department's precinct buildings.

A large police presence had converged on the area of Mack and Conner after a squad car was hit by bullets.

Michigan State Police say a person began firing at the DPD's fifth precinct from his vehicle right before 5:30 Tuesday morning.

The incident ended around 8 a.m. after Detroit police allegedly shot the suspect.

Reporters in the area heard several rounds of gunfire being shot just before police said the suspect had died.

Police say at least one scout car has been struck and officers had closed down the area. Medics treated one officer for minor injuries after the glass from the shooting cut him.

Advertisement

The road closures may impact commutes to the FCA Engine plant located nearby.

The Detroit police chief will speak on the matter later Tuesday morning.