Detroit police investigating 2 shootings Friday morning

Detroit police have spent their Friday morning at the scene of two shootings.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call on Conant near Outer Drive. Police had the road closed off as they investigated, though they are providing few details about what happened.

After 5 a.m., police were called to Calvert near Linwood after a man was found shot to death on the ground. Multiple shots were heard, and dozens of evidence markers were laid out.

Police continue to investigate both shootings.