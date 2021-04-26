Detroit police look for 3 suspects after deadly triple shooting Sunday afternoon

Detroit police say three men were killed in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in a triple shooting that has left a neighborhood on edge.

Law enforcement responded to the city's southwest side around 1 p.m. after reports of a deadly shooting that had escalated from a fight between two groups.

Police say they're looking for at least three suspects involved in the violence who drove away in two different pickup trucks.

"You know, Sunday afternoon, people enjoying their day, nice day, and someone decides to start firing, shooting away multiple gunshots," said Detroit Police Department Capt. Russell Solano. "We're lucky no innocent bystanders were hit."

The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Procter.

Because no one survived, piecing together what happened has made it that much more challenging for law enforcement. While police have been focusing attention on the black Yukon GMC that one of the suspects was in at the time, the captain admits they'll also need to rely on what others might have seen.

Advertisement

"We do not know the motive for this right now," said Salano. "We have to go door to door, we have to find people that may have seen something, we have to check with businesses and video cameras, so it's a lot of work."

Police say three men escaped in two trucks. One of them was a black chevy pickup truck

Suspects also fled in a green pickup truck Sunday afternoon.

There are a few details police have narrowed down. The men who died were all in their 30s, and at least two of them weren't from the area.

The suspects also fled in two separate pickup trucks, with two getting in a black Chevy pickup and another escaping in a green pickup.