Detroit police provide update on violent Father's Day weekend

More than 20 people were shot and four were killed during a violent Father's Day weekend in Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James White will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live above.

Police said they responded to at least nine shooting scenes over the weekend, with the youngest victims being in their teens. The injuries from these nine shootings ranged from graze wounds to fatalities.

Detroit police, city officials, and federal authorities have been working to stop violence in the city. In March, they announced Shot Stopper, a program that programs community organizations that work to curb violence with money to help them further their goal.

When a wave of shootings followed warm weather in the spring, the city implemented a curfew for young people and added weapons detectors to some areas.