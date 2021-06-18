Detroit Police shut down Mix Nightclub after stabbing, license issues

Detroit Police have shut down a popular nightclub in Greektown after a rise in violence around the club including a stabbing just a few days ago.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, Detroit Police held a press conference outside the now-shuttered nightclub after closing it down. Interim Police Chief James White said investigators found multiple issues.

"I asked the officers to take a look at everything in the business. They found that the license was expired. I don’t know if it was expired for one day or ten days or two years. It's expired," he said.

FOX 2 cameras followed as White and a team of Detroit Police officers went inside Mix on Beaubien Street near Fort Street and told them to shut down.

RELATED: Man stabbed inside Detroit's Mix Nightclub on city's first week of crowd control efforts

Police showed up here because last weekend a man was severely and violently injured when investigators say a large group of people was fighting inside. Cops broke up the fight and found a man critically stabbed. The chief is likely sending a message that enough is enough.

"There’s been a couple of incidents here. We came in we took a look to see the entire operation," he said. These businesses have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their patrons. We have a responsibility to make sure the entire community is safe."

Sadly the aforementioned stabbing is adjacent to Greektown where violent eruptions seem to occur left and right, including one from just a few weeks ago when several people, including Detroit officers, were hurt.

Last month, another incident drew a heavy police presence when a double shooting took place in the parking lot of an area restaurant.

VIDEO: Detroit Police officers hurt in violent fight in Greektown

White says what his team did is part of their 5 point strategy for crowd control and management. He said if any business with a similar history can expect similar treatment

"You can bet on it. If there’s anybody that brings us to their attention we’re going to ensure that they have the requisite licenses, that they are operating responsibly, that they’re operating responsibly, that they have the appropriate security, that there are no fire and safety violations. Once we go in, we’re gonna look at everything."

The man who was stabbed at Mix is still listed as critical at a Detroit hospital.

Advertisement