Detroit teen struck in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old teen in Detroit this week.

The female victim had been walking in the area of Seven Mile and Albany when she was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on April 5.

Detroit police said the shots were fired from a black-colored Ford Fusion that had tinted windows.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she had her injuries treated. She was last listed in stable condition.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they're asked to call DPD's 11th precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.