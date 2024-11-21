Detroit Tree Lighting, Wild Lights, Wayne Co. Lightfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The colder weather has arrived, and with it, holiday events are getting underway across Metro Detroit.

The Rink at Royal Oak grand opening

Friday, Nov. 22 from 4-9 p.m.

Centennial Commons in Royal Oak

The ice rink opens Friday with a celebration featuring live music, carnival rides, food trucks, visits with Santa, and more from 4-9 p.m. The event will also include the lighting of the park. This event is free to attend, but if you would like to skate, it is $10 to use the rink and $5 to rent ice skates.

Can't make it Friday? The rink will be open every day for skating.

Detroit Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit

The Christmas season officially kicks off Friday in Detroit with the annual Tree Lighting.

In addition to the lights going on, the event will include live music and ice skating performances, markets in Cadillac Square, food trucks, and more. There will be screens set up around Campus Martius and Cadillac Square to watch the event.

Holiday Lighted Parade

Friday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Northville

Celebrate the season with a parade through the streets of downtown Northville, followed by the tree lighting in Town Square.

Wild Lights

Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 5

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

After nightfall in Royal Oak, the zoo transforms into a twinkling winter wonderland, with millions of lights shining on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Nov. 22 through Jan. 5.

Expect to see giant lighted animal sculptures, lit paths, glowing tunnels, and more. Guests can also visit the zoo's new art exhibit, Among the Living: Wildlife Photography of Guadalupe Laiz.

Wayne County Lightfest

Wednesdays through Sundays from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Dec. 24

Hines Park in Westland

Take a drive through miles of lights in Wayne County's Hines Park.

This tradition begins Thursday and continues through Christmas Eve. Halfway through the drive, you can stop to get a bite to eat from food trucks and visit with Santa on select nights.

Tickets are $5 cash per passenger vehicle. Buses, mini-buses, and commercial vehciels can also visit the Lightfest for an added fee.

Holiday Extravaganza

Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 1

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Get your holiday shopping started, stroll through Christmas lights, enjoy live music, sip festive drinks, and more.

Entry is free.

