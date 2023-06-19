Detroit's Eastern Market in running for best public market in country - How to vote

article

Eastern Market, Detroit's large weekly market featuring hundreds of local vendors, is in the running for the title of Best Public Market.

There's two more weeks to vote for Eastern Market in USA Today's 10Best. Travel editors and experts come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then vote on.

Other Michigan destinations that have been named to 10Best lists in the past include Mackinac Island and the Detroit Riverwalk.

Eastern Market includes food, plants, clothing, and more, along with entertainment and special events, such as Flower Day.

As of Monday morning, Eastern Market was in second place. Here's the current standings:

1. Easton Public Market - Easton, Pennsylvania

2. Eastern Market Detroit - Detroit, Michigan

3. Reading Terminal Market - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4. Midtown Global Market - Minneapolis, Minnesota

5. North Market - Columbus, Ohio

6. Boston Public Market - Boston, Massachusetts

7. Historic Market Square - San Antonio, Texas

8. Lancaster Central Market - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

9. Findlay Market - Cincinnati, Ohio

10. Pike Place Market - Seattle, Washington