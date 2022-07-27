Dispute over alleged stolen cell phone leads to fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Detroit

article

A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Detroit after a dispute escalated Tuesday night.

According to Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis, there was an argument over a cell phone that may have been stolen, which led to the shooting near Homer and Mullane streets. It is unclear if the phone was actually stolen or who stole it.

"Ultimately, it was an argument over property that led to the death of one juvenile, and another juvenile is going to be taken away from his family for a very long time," McGinnis said.

Four people – an 18-year-old and three juveniles – are in custody, and police are seeking charges.

McGinnis said the four people who are in custody were together when one of them killed the victim. The victim and suspects knew each other, police said.