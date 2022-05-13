Double shooting in Detroit, state offering $10K downpayment plan, 36 ATVs seized

Detroit police are investigating a double shooting on the city's west side after two men were shot in a suspected drive-by shooting.

The victims, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s both suffered gunshot wounds and were listed in critical condition Friday morning.

According to police, someone fired into a home before speeding off.

Detectives were at the scene around 3:30 a.m. in the 17900 block of Lumpkin Street, near Nevada for the shooting.

Deputies responding to the shooting will need help from the public to uncover what happened. They were told a gray vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene, giving them the impression that gunshots came from inside a moving car.

"When you shoot up a house, you don't know whose inside. Unknown if they're the targets, unknown if this was the house, would they be targeted," said CMDR Jacqueline Pritch, of the 11th Precinct. "So if when you commit a cowardly act things like this happen."

Both victims were last reported in surgery. One victim had been shot in the head.

Michigan offers $10K for downpayment for first-time homebuyers

Anyone who is in the market for a home knows the struggle of trying to get the right place. It's a tough time to be a home buyer, especially if you're in the market for your first home. But the state of Michigan is offering up to $10,000 to help new buyers get their foot in the door.

It wasn't that long ago when "for sale" signs were all over. But inventory is down 60% and buyers are caught in a tough place. To help first-time homebuyers, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority is offering up to $10,000 in downpayment assistance. Criteria for the program includes certain income limits, home sale price, and a minimum credit score.

Since 2019, Michigan home values have skyrocketed. In April 2019, the average price of a home was $169K. It's now $231K. That's tricky for people just entering the market, unprepared for the costs ahead.

"When you think about the typical home purchaser, they’re going through their realtors, their lenders many times. So we focus on those groups. We do a lot of outreach. We continue education classes for realtor groups to educate them on our programs," said Eric Dusenbury, a spokesperson for MSHDA.

Detroit officer still on force after lie led to wrongful conviction

A man who spent eight years in prison for a crime he didn't commit is now free. But the Detroit police officer who lied to secure an arrest warrant in 2011 remains on the force within the department.

Darell Chancellor called the situation "terrible" and expressed shock that the department hadn't followed through with a penalty for the officer. According to the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit, Sgt. Stephen Geelhood lied to get Chancellor behind bars.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing Chancellor, said he learned that Geelhood, a member of the now disbanded narcotics unit, was still on the force when he showed up for a deposition in full uniform. "So, I asked him, ‘Tell me, what disciplinary action have you had taken against you?’ and this is of course after Darell’s been let out of prison, he’s been exonerated and everybody knows, and he says, ‘Nothing. They didn’t discipline me, I didn’t do anything wrong,'" Johnson said.

Detroit police believe the integrity unit got it wrong and is standing by the officer. "They apparently didn’t read the same internal affairs report that I did. They absolutely sustained findings against him for untruthfulness. What does that mean? He lies. He told lies," Johnson said. "If we got the whole CIU and a room full of prosecutors saying that he lied, this is something they do every day – they go to work every day and prosecute people, so I’m pretty sure they know a lie on a search warrant when they see one."

GOP candidates meet for 1st debate

Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state’s 2020 election.

Four of eight candidates on stage — former conservative news host Tudor Dixon, real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano — falsely said Trump carried Michigan.

The candidates also differed over abortion, which, if the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe, would be nearly totally banned under a 1931 state law that remains on the books. It would allow one exception, to protect the pregnant woman’s life.

Dixon, Johnson, Kelley, Rebandt and Johnson opposed exceptions for rape and incest. state police Capt. Michael Brown, financial advisor Michael Markey and businessman Kevin Rinke supported them. Two candidates in the crowded field of political newcomers, top contender James Craig and longshot Donna Brandenburg, did not attend the event that lacked fireworks and featured a lot of criticism of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

— Courtesy of Associated Press

Detroit police seize 36 ATVs, dirt bikes

Police seized 45 vehicles, including 36 ATVs and dirt bikes, on Detroit's west side.

According to police, the vehicles that were taken from the 3500 block of Roosevelt violated the Michigan Motor Vehicle Code.

The vehicles were described by police as having "created a public nuisance and caused a threat to public safety."

The bust was a collaboration between the Third Precinct Special Operations Unit and the Commercial Auto Theft Unit.

What else we're watching

A suspect in his 30s was arrested for speeding over 100 mph on I-696 Friday morning. Police said he was both impaired and carrying a loaded AK-47 pistol when he was pulled over around 2 a.m. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald chastised the Oxford School District School Board for declining another offer by the MIchigan Attorney General to investigate the mass shooting last November. The board voted against an independent review earlier this week. Gino's Pizzeria in Keego Harbor has suffered heavy fire damage from a blaze that broke out earlier this morning. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it was big enough to close the area of Cass Lake for first responders. Ever thought of using pee to grow your plants ? Because professors at the University of Michigan are on a mission to educate the public about the nutritious value that urine has as a fertilizer for flowers. A high-tech escape room at one of America's most haunted locations is opening this weekend. The Eloise Asylum invites thrill seekers to come and try and solve the state-of-the-art high-tech escape room.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to hit the 80s again (again) Friday and is expected to do so over the weekend as well. Some rain is expected to fall on Saturday, making for a muggy few days.

White House directs FDA to import more baby formula amid nationwide shortage

As a nationwide infant formula shortage continues, President Joe Biden announced steps Thursday that the federal government will take to try and ease the shortfall.

According to the White House, the government will make it easier for companies to import formula from overseas, push states to crack down on price gouging, and temporarily relax some of the product requirements for WIC users.

The shortage is the result of a variety of factors, including pandemic-related manufacturing and supply chain issues. But it has been exacerbated by a safety recall that followed the deaths of two infants.

Advertisement

Back in February, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers to avoid some powdered baby formula products from a Sturgis, Michigan, facility run by Abbott Nutrition, which then initiated a voluntary recall. According to findings released in March by federal safety inspectors, Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the plant.