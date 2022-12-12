Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance

Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning.

Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.

Police haven't released much information on the nature of the shooting, but did say they started getting calls around 3:30 a.m. about reports of shots being fired.

The scene remains active inside the home, located on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa. It's near Oakman Boulevard and Livernois.

It's unclear what motive might be at play regarding the shooting.

Police are expected to canvass for witnesses and any home surveillance footage that could tell them anything about what happened.

DSO investigating racial slur incident

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is investigating an incident during one of the group's performances last week involving a racial slur. In a Facebook post over the weekend, the DSO said it was "deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night's concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur."

"Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable. We are currently investigating and will enact a permanent ban once we identify the ticketholder," wrote the post.

The DSO is currently performing many holiday-themed series with Christmas around the corner. On Dec. 9, the night of the incident, the orchestra put on a show that included music from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

"Live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated. We appreciate our audiences so much and hope to see you back at Orchestra Hall soon."

Read the Facebook post here.

Comerica Park getting new lights

While it's the Detroit Lions making waves in Motor City sports, the Tigers also have some news to unveil. Comerica Park, the home ballpark of the Detroit Tigers baseball team, are getting some major upgrades to its lighting system. The team plans to start the project Monday morning.

A video rendering shows what Tigers fans can expect when baseball returns next season, with several transitions and different lighting formations taking place over the ballpark.

According to a release from the team, the system also comes with "engaging light shows" that help spotlight important moments of the game like a home run.

The installation of the project begins Monday morning. The height of the towers means that helicopters will be necessary for removing the existing fixtures and installing the new LED panels - though that won't happen until later in the off-season.

Suspects use chains, car to steal ATM from hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a theft of an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township. The theft happened Saturday night at the Baymont Inn located at 8 Mile Road.

Police say several individuals entered the lobby and attached chains to an ATM.

A white Jeep was used to pull the ATM from the wall, police said. At this time, it is unknown how much money was in the ATM. "This group of suspects is responsible for numerous thefts in Detroit as well as a second theft in Royal Oak Township," MSP said.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call 855-MICHTIP or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read more here.

Metro Detroit gas prices approach $3 a gallon

What a difference a year makes. After gas prices broke literal records for highs in 2022, the cost of a gallon of gas has tumbled to $3.24 on average in Michigan.

In Metro Detroit, it's closer to $3.10 a gallon - the lowest in the state. Triple A says gas prices in Michigan fell another 20 cents from last week - the third week in a row with a change that drastic. Motorists are partying about $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Costs are down partly due to the strength of the dollar, an international currency exchange rate that's grown friendlier to those that use the dollar. A spokesperson for AAA said drivers can expect pump prices to continue falling through the week.

Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.53), Jackson ($3.44), Grand Rapids ($3.43)

Least expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.10), Lansing ($3.16), Flint ($3.21)

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Monday and Tuesday promise to be calm with temperatures in the high 30s and mostly cloud cover. But chances of rain move in midweek with some of that turning to snow by Friday.

What else we're watching

Robotic guard dogs are closer than we think. A manufacturer based in Ferndale is building mobile security units that can help detect or locate loiterers or other trespassers. Check out FOX 2 later this week for a look at the machines. A bevy of Democratic lawmakers will be in Dearborn to discuss ways to retain employees and channel more labor into domestic battery creation. Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm will also be on-site. Both Henry Ford College and Wayne State University have a new partnership they're announcing that enables students to complete both an associates and a bachelor degree with a seamless transition between the two. More information is expected during an announcement Monday. The Wayne County Sheriff has a familiar police initiative that's about to restart in the region: Santa on Patrol. For some drivers getting pulled over today, it won't be parking tickets they get. Detroit police are getting new equipment, Chief James White plans to announce Monday. Non-lethal equipment and body cameras will better help DPD.

These animals are champions in this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Cat videos are a classic, go-to corner of the internet — and a certain big cat has won this year’s vote for a top prize.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced its 2022 winner, and this year’s star? A clumsy, 3-month-old lion cub figuring out his way in the wilds of the Serengeti.

The photo was taken by U.S. photographer Jennifer Hadley in the Serengeti, Tanzania, as the cub was trying to make his way down a tree.