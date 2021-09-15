Driver confronts man who cut in Troy Taco Bell drive-thru, claims gun was pulled during incident

A driver claimed another driver pulled a gun out during an argument in a Taco Bell drive-thru.

According to police, the man said he was waiting to order at the Taco Bell at 41167 Dequindre Rd. in Troy around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 4 when a driver cut in front of him.

The man told police he pulled up next to the driver who cut him off and "words were exchanged," according to police. The man claimed the driver of the vehicle who cut him off, a 51-year-old Detroit man, pulled out a gun and lifted it but did not point it at him.

Police spoke with the Detroit man. He told officers that he motioned to his hip where the gun was holstered but did not take it out. His two passengers said the same thing.

Police said the gun was registered to the man and he had a concealed pistol license.

No arrests were made.