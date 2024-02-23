Driver dies in fiery crash at the Davison and Lodge in Highland Park

One person is dead after a fiery crash at Davison and the Lodge Thursday night.

The vehicle crashed through the cement barrier on the bridge above at a high rate of speed. A trail of debris could be seen from the crash leaving the muffler amid a host of other pieces from the vehicle.

The vehicle then caught fire and fell on the highway below.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which happened just over the Highland Park border with Detroit.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



